New Delhi: Goa, a state which had once been declared coronavirus-free, but has, since then, seen a rapid spike in cases, suffered its first casualty due to it, with an 85-year-old woman succumbing to the infection.

Speaking to media, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said, “Goa has registered its first COVID-19 death; an 85-year-old woman from Morlem who was diagnosed positive for the infection has passed away at a hospital. I assure the citizens we are doing all it takes to keep people safe.”

Notably, the sudden spike in cases in the state was, last month, attributed by the state government majorly to people coming to Goa in special AC trains, that commenced operations last month. At one stage, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant urged Railways not to halt a New Delhi-Thiruvanathapuram AC special at Madgaon.

The reason, he said, was that over 700 people had booked tickets to get down at the station, which is in Goa, adding that ‘hardly anyone is from the state’ and that the government was not sure if they’ll agree for home quarantine.

Goa on Sunday registered its second-highest spike of 64 new coronavirus cases, taking its overall COVID-19 count to 818, including 683 active cases and 135 recovered, with six patients being discharged on the day.