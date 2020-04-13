New Delhi: A 32-year-old suspected to be infected with coronavirus or COVID-19 jumped to death from the seventh floor of Greater Noida’s Galgotia private college where he was put in quarantine. The deceased has been identified as Md. Gulzar, resident of Noida Phase – 2. Also Read - Rethink Your Travel Plans: Airfares to Shoot up Post Lockdown to Ensure 'Social Distancing'

His test results were still awaited. District Magistrate Suhas LY has said that he has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter, which will be conducted by the additional District Magistrate (Administration).

If reports are to be believed, several complaints were coming from the quarantine centre of Galgotia centre regarding the behaviour of the staff with the patients but the local administration and the health department consistently ignored them.