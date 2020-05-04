New Delhi: Gujarat’s Surat, which has been a hotbed of protests by migrant workers demanding to be sent home, on Monday witnessed yet another protest by migrants, who resorted to pelting stones at the police. Also Read - Lockdown Impact: Migrants in Surat Throw Stones at Policemen Amid Protest, Demand Safe Return Home

The incident took place in the city’s Kadodara area. Scores of migrant workers came out on the roads and pelted stones at the police, who resorted to firing tear shells to disperse the mob.

This is, notably, the fourth incident of protest by migrant workers in Surat, which is home to Gujarat’s largest migrant population. On April 11, migrants had stage a violent protest in the city, which was followed by yet another protest, on April 14, as protesters blocked a road demanding that they be sent to their native places.

Incidentally, the incident had taken place on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3, which has now been further extended till May 17.

Then, on April 28, migrant workers working at ‘Diamond Bourse’ project in the city had pelted stones at security personnel, alleging that they were being made to work despite the lockdown.

Last Wednesday, the Centre allowed interstate movements of migrants and others stranded due the lockdown, by government buses. However, two days later, the order was modified to include special trains as well.

With over 5,000 confirmed cases, including more than 250 deaths, Gujarat is the second-worst COVID-19 affected state after Maharashtra.