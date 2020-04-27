New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and Ahmedabad corporator Badruddin Shaikh succumbing to coronavirus on Sunday night. Shaikh, who was considered a stalwart politician in the Gujarat Congress unit was admitted to SVP hospital a week ago as his condition deteriorated during home quarantine. Also Read - BCCI Planning to Add More Bilateral Fixtures to Help Cricket Boards Cover Losses

Expressing grief over Shaikh's demises, Congress's national spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil said,"I am at loss of words. Badrubhai, as we called him was a stellar of strength and patience. A senior leader of our Gujarat family, I knew him since 40 years when he was with Youth Congress. He was relentlessly working with poor people & was infected with COVID-19."

Shaikh was representing the Behrampura ward in Amdavad Municipal Corporation and had also been the spokesperson of Gujarat Congress. He had tested positive for the deadly virus, after the positive test results of a Congress MLA Imran Khedawala