New Delhi: The death toll due to the deadly coronavirus infection in Gujarat on Monday morning rose 26, after two new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. This takes the state's tally of positive cases to over 538, including 22 fresh cases.

A 76-year-old man, who was also suffering from heart and lung ailments, died at the SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, a 27-year-old youth from Vadodara, initially admitted with dengue, tested positive of coronavirus and died while undergoing treatment at local hospital.

Among the latest reports, 13 people were found COVID-19 positive in Ahmedabad, five from Surat, two from Banaskantha, and one each from Anand and Vadodara, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said. Three patients were discharged as well after recovery, while four others are on ventilator support.

“Maximum cases of death in the state are of patients who are elderly and with some co-morbid conditions,” Ravi noted.

Notably, in Ahmedabad itself, the total number of cases topped 295, which accounts for more than half of the state’s total cases.

At the same time, the total number of mortalities in India due to the deadly pandemic surged over the 300-mark, including 35 fresh deaths. The total count of positive cases stood at 9,152.