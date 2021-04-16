New Delhi: To check the rising number of coronavirus cases, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has asked officers to implement strict COVID rules ‘even if it irks people’. “There’re only two ways to contain COVID — lockdown which is not viable and observance of all guidelines. I’ve asked officers to implement COVID rules strictly even if it irks people. We can face their anger but we can’t see piles of bodies”, news agency ANI quoted Vij as saying. Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 To Be Held As Per Schedule, No Change In Plan, Confirms State Govt

His statement comes as the Haryana recorded 5,858 new COVID-19 cases, its biggest single-day jump that took the tally to 3,35,800, while 18 more fatalities pushed the toll to 3,334 in the state. Among the districts that reported a big spike in cases are Gugaon (1,434), Faridabad (810), Karnal (370), Panipat (248), Sonipat (336), Jind (378), Panchkula (315) and Jind (243).

— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2021

A day earlier, the state had recorded 5,398 coronavirus cases. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana stands at 30,518. So far, 3,01,948 people have recovered and the state has a recovery rate of 89.92 per cent, it said.