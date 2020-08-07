New Delhi: Two top leaders of the ruling BJP in Himachal Pradesh, including a former Chief Minister, have gone into home quarantine after a state cabinet minister tested positive for novel coronavirus. Also Read - Unlock 3.0 in Himachal Pradesh: State Extends Lockdown in Containment Zones Till August 31, No Night Curfew | Details Here

Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, the father of Union Minister Anurag Thakur, quarantined himself and his staff at his residence as a precautionary measure as he had recently attended a meeting with state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap. Kashyap, who is the incumbent Lok Sabha MP from Shimla, had gone into self-quarantine as he had met state Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary, who tested positive for coronavirus. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Lockdown: 2-day Shutdown in Nahan And Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh Areas | Check Details

Dhumal announced in a Facebook post that he was going in self-quarantine. Kashyap, however, went into quarantine despite testing negative for coronavirus; this, his spokesperson said, was done as a precautionary measure. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur, Family Test Negative For COVID-19; Under Home Quarantine

Earlier, Sukh Ram Chaudhary had on Thursday, announced in a Facebook post that he was COVID-19 positive. Stating that he contracted the virus from his personal assistant, he requested those who came in contact with him recently to get themselves quarantined and tested for the infection.

In fact, Chaudhary was inducted in the state cabinet along with two other MLAs on July 30. Along with him, his two daughters, too, have tested positive.

On Thursday, Himachal Pradesh witnessed a spike of 131 which took the state’s overall COVID-19 count past the 3,000 mark to 3,048.

(With PTI inputs)