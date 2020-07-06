New Delhi: Fearing that he may have have contracted the deadly coronavirus or COVID-19, a 34-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad, Telangana. He took the extreme step on July 3, but the police recovered his body, two days later i.e, on July 5, Sunday. Also Read - COVID-19 LIVE: India Overtakes Russia to Become 3rd Worst-hit Country in World; Total Tally Nears 7 Lakh-Mark

The deceased was undergoing treatment at a private clinic, later, he developed symptoms of COVID-19, so doctor referred him to a private hospital. However, he was denied admission due to lack of bed.

"On July 3, he was facing breathing problem so he asked his friend to take him to Tank Bund. As they reached there, the victim walked a few metres and jumped into water. His body was recovered today", news agency ANI quoted police as saying.

Earlier on Sunday, Telangana recorded 1,590 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the state’s tally to 23,902. The state also saw seven deaths yesterday, taking the death toll to 295.

Hotspot Greater Hyderabad accounted for 1,277 new cases. Medchal and Rangareddy district bordering Greater Hyderabad reported 125 and 82 cases.

A total of 1,166 patients were discharged, following which the number of recoveries mounted to 12,703.

The Health Department on Sunday also shared age and gender wise data of people tested positive. As many as 20,091 people were aged between 13 and 60 years. They included 13,186 males and 6,905 females.

Only 2,627 were above the age of 60 years. They included 1,733 males and 894 females. The number of children below 12 years who tested positive are 1,184.