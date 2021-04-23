New Delhi: As India grapples with a devastating second wave of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair 3 high-level meetings on the prevailing circumstances on Friday. The meetings were scheduled after PM Modi cancelled his election rallies in West Bengal. The first meeting will be held at 9 AM. At 10 AM, he will interact with the CMs of COVID-hit states. Later at 12:30 PM, the Prime Minister will talk to some leading oxygen manufacturers from the country to review the oxygen supply. Notably, hospitals across the country are in dire of oxygen cylinders as COVID cases witnessed a massive surge in the past few days. Earlier on Thursday, the number of daily coronavirus cases in India hit a record high after the country reported over 3.14 lakh new infections, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,59,30,965. The death toll increased to 1,84,657 with a record 2,104 new fatalities yesterday. Stay here for LIVE updates. Also Read - First 'Oxygen Express' Train Leaves For Maharashtra Amid Rising Cases, Piyush Goyal Shares Video

