Coronavirus in India LIVE: US-based Gilead Sciences has pledged to give India at least 450,000 vials of Remdesivir and donate active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to boost production. Gilead said all seven Indian companies licensed to produce remdesivir are scaling up their batch sizes as well as adding new manufacturing facilities and local contract manufacturers. “Our immediate focus is to help address the needs of patients in India who may benefit from remdesivir as quickly as we can by working together with the government, health authorities and our voluntary licensees,” said Johanna Mercier, Chief Commercial Officer. Meanwhile, the US State Department said that the Biden Administration is working nonstop to do all it can to deliver on an urgent basis the supplies most needed by India to combat the deadly COVID-19 wave. The current situation in India is of great concern to the United States, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference. Stay here fro LIVE updates. Also Read - Should India go For Nationwide Lockdown to Flatten COVID Curve? Here’s What Experts Have To Say

