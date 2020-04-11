New Delhi: With 40 fresh fatalities and 1,035 new patients in the last 24 hours, India on Saturday witnessed a sharpest ever spike in coronavirus cases. According to the official data, the death toll due to the COVID-19 climbed to 242 and the number of cases surpassed 7,500 across the country. Also Read - 'Jaan Bhi, Jahan Bhi': PM Modi's Strategy in Fighting COVID-19 For India's Prosperous Future

Besides the increase in number of positive cases, reports of steady recoveries have given a sigh of relief to citizens across the country. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 652 people have been cured and discharged so far.

Earlier in the day, a 2.5 year old COVID-19 positive boy discharged from Lucknow's King George's Medical University after being fully recovered as two of his tests came negative. His mother, who was also a COVID-19 patient had recovered earlier.

Here Are The Top Developments of The Day

189 more COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths related to the virus reported in Mumbai today, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the city to 1,182 and deaths at 75. Of the 11 deaths reported today, 10 had comorbidities & age-related factors, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

Chhattisgarh Government makes wearing of masks compulsory outside home/ in public places.

All 46 Tablighi Jamaat followers (10 out of 46 attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi) tested negative for COVID-19 in Goa, informed CM Pramod Sawant.

36 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Gujarat, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 468. 3 COVID-19 patients have passed away today, taking the death toll to 22.

No COVID-19 positive cases reported in Gurugram district in the last 72 hours; the total number of active positive cases in the district is 18, total positive COVID19 patients discharged is 14.

Three COVID-19 patients in Pune passed away today, taking the death toll to 29, said Health officials, Pune.

58 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu; total number of positive cases in the state is 969, death toll 10, news agency ANI quoted Tamil Nadu chief secretary K Shanmugam as saying.

A team of 15 Indian doctors and health- care professionals reached Kuwait today to supplement the efforts of Government of Kuwait in collective fight against Covid-19 pandemic. The rapid response team has been deputed at the request of Kuwait Govt, said Ministry of External Affairs.

10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala today; 7 from Kannur, 1 from Kozhikode, 2 from Kasaragod. 7 have foreign travel history while 3 have contact history with positive COVID-19 patients. Total number of cases stands at 373 now, of which 228 are active cases. A couple that recovered from COVID-19 recently has been blessed with a baby in Kannur today.

No new positive case in Uttarakhand for the third day in a row. Total number of cases in the state remains at 35.

Maharashtra, Karnataka and Bengal extended lockdown till April 30. Earlier states like Odisha, Punjab and Rajasthan had announced the extension of coronavirus lockdown.