Coronavirus in India May 3, 2021 LIVE Updates: A day after recording over four lakh cases of corona infections, India on Sunday recorded 3,92,488 new Covid-19 cases and 3,689 fatalities, highest daily death toll due to infections. Maharashtra's Covid-19 deaths and infections witnessed a sharp fall yesterday, although the state toll shot above the 70,000 mark while the case tally went above 47 lakh. The Mumbai infections remained below the 5,000 level, at 3,629, while the tally rose to 655,997. Delhi's new COVID-19 cases slightly dipped on Sunday to 20,394 but the city saw 407 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day when Delhi saw more than 400 deaths.





