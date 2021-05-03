Coronavirus in India May 3, 2021 LIVE Updates: A day after recording over four lakh cases of corona infections, India on Sunday recorded 3,92,488 new Covid-19 cases and 3,689 fatalities, highest daily death toll due to infections. Maharashtra’s Covid-19 deaths and infections witnessed a sharp fall yesterday, although the state toll shot above the 70,000 mark while the case tally went above 47 lakh. The Mumbai infections remained below the 5,000 level, at 3,629, while the tally rose to 655,997. Delhi’s new COVID-19 cases slightly dipped on Sunday to 20,394 but the city saw 407 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day when Delhi saw more than 400 deaths. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates of COVID-19 in India. Also Read - First Priority to Fight COVID in State, Grateful to Voters: Mamata Banerjee After Poll Victory in Bengal

Live Updates

  • 8:59 AM IST

  • 8:21 AM IST

    Opposition demands free vaccine for all: Negative Report or Vaccine Vertificate Must For Entering Punjab: The Punjab government said nobody would be allowed to enter the state without a negative Covid report not more than 72 hours old or a vaccination certificate over two weeks old. Also, all non-essential shops would be closed in the state till May 15.

  • 8:20 AM IST

    Negative Report or Vaccine Vertificate Must For Entering Punjab: The Punjab government said nobody would be allowed to enter the state without a negative Covid report not more than 72 hours old or a vaccination certificate over two weeks old. Also, all non-essential shops would be closed in the state till May 15.