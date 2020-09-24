New Delhi: India on Thursday registered a spike of 86,508 Coronavirus cases, with the total infection tally crossing the 57-lakh mark. Further, 1,129 COVID-related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 46,38,688 people have recovered from the infection so far. Also Read - COVID-19: Blood Test to Predict High-Risk COVID Patients, Say Researchers

“The total case tally stands at 5,732,519 including 9,66,382 active cases, 46,74,988 cured/discharged/migrated & 91,149 deaths,” the Health Ministry said in its morning briefing. Also Read - Election Commission Announces Protocols for Bihar Polls Amid COVID-19 Concerns | All You Need to Know

Here are the top points from this big story: Also Read - Over 14 Lakh COVID Tests in India in Last 24 Hours, Nearly 7 Crore Tests Done Till Date: Health Ministry

1) Continuing with its record, India posted 81.55 per cent of recoveries while the fatality rate stood at 1.59 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

2) Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit with a total of 12,63,799 cases, including 33,886 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

3) According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 11,56,569 sample tests in a single day on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,74,36,031.

4) The Coronavirus vaccine ‘Covaxin’ which is being tested by Bharat Biotech Ltd in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will be tested for its phase-3 trials in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow and Gorakhpur.