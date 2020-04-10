New Delhi: The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked a havoc across India as the country registered 6,716 cases of COVID-19 including 6039 active cases, 516 discharged/recovered/migrated patients and 206 deaths. “With 37 fresh fatalities, 896 new cases in last 24 hours, India saw the sharpest ever increase in the number of COVID-19 cases”, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. Also Read - 'Production of PPE Being Ramped up': PMO Reviews Efforts to Check Coronavirus Spread

Maharashtra has over one-fifth of these cases at 1,364, and 95 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu which has 834 cases and 8 deaths. The national capital has recorded 720 cases and 12 deaths as of now.

The Health Ministry also confirmed that India has not entered stage 3 of COVID-19 pandemic. "No community transmission in the country yet, no need to panic; But remain aware and alert", said Lav Agrawal, Joint Secy Ministry of Health.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a press conference, Union Health Minister Harshvardhan had asserted that 3 more weeks are needed to ‘flatten the curve’.

Besides, he also urged the health ministers of all states to ensure that lockdown is followed 100% in their respective states. “If we lag behind in this, it will be difficult for us to win this fight against COVID-19”, Harshvarshan added.

Top developments on the coronavirus pandemic in India:

Total 720 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi till now, of which 22 of them are in ICU and 7 on ventilator, confirmed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. “In the hotspots identified in Delhi, we are conducting door-to-door medical scanning of the residents. 6000 houses have been scanned in Nizamuddin area also, one person tested positive for COVID-19″, he asserted.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, suggesting ways to increase the facilities for testing and treatment of COVID-19 and to control the spread of the pandemic in the state.

A ‘special train’ from Delhi carrying masks, sanitizers,& medicines arrived at Jammu railway station today. A Railways official says,”The train unloaded essentials items at Panipat, Ambala, Ludhiana,& Pathankot on its way to Jammu. It’s a special train, carrying essentials”.

A 65-year-old man, resident of Hailakandi Ddistrict of Assam becomes Northeast’s first casualty.

In Rajasthan, a 65-year-old woman died due to coronavirus today.

Two more patients succumbed to COVID-19 in Gujarat, taking the toll in the state to 19.

COVID-19 cases spike to 431 in Uttar Pradesh, with 21 fresh cases being reported today. Out of the total number, 32 have been cured/discharged while four others died. 8671 people are in quarantine & 459 others are in isolation wards, said state Health Department

14 new COVID-19 cases reported from Bhopal today, taking the total number of positive cases in Bhopal to 112, informed District Administration, Bhopal. Besides, a 65-year-old local doctor has died due to #COVID19 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Three more men have tested positive posthumously, taking total number of deaths to 27 & cases to 235, ANI quoted Indore Chief Medical & Health Officer Praveen Jadiya as saying.

10 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Karnataka, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 207, including 6 deaths and 30 discharged. 9 of the 10 new cases, are close contacts of people who had tested positive for the virus earlier, said Karnataka Government.

17 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Bihar in the last 24 hours, taking total number of corona virus cases in the state to 60. Siwan district has 29 positive cases, the highest number of cases in a district in the state, informed Bihar Health Department

“We have evacuated 20,473 foreign nationals as of yesterday. This is an ongoing process. We are receiving excellent cooperation. This is all government effort”, Dammu Ravi, AS & Coordinator [COVID-19], MEA, said while addressing a press conference.