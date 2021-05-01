Coronavirus in India/COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Phase 3 May 1, 2021 LIVE Updates: The third phase of pan-India COVID-19 vaccination drive in which all adults over 18 years are elligible is set to kick off today. However, it may not start in several states as planned due to shortage of COVID-19 vaccine. The government said some states, which have already coordinated with manufacturers, will kick off the drive on the designated date. The government stressed that any new exercise takes time to pick up pace and this phase three of the vaccination drive too will stabilise over time. Several states, including Delhi, Odisha, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Punjab said they do not have adequate doses of vaccine to start vaccinating individuals in the 18-44 age group. Some states announced phase three of the immunisation drive in selected districts, while some announced vaccination for different age groups also such as those above 35 years. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates on COVID-19 related news. Also Read - First Lot of Sputnik V Vaccines to Land in India on May 1