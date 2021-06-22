New Delhi: Casting a ray of hope amid the pandemic, India has registered 42,640 new COVID-19 cases, down by more than 10,000 cases since yesterday and the lowest tally recorded in 91 days, and 1,167 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday morning. With this, India’s cumulative cases have touched 2,99,77,861, while the death toll stands at 3,89,302. India also inoculated a grand record of 86.16 lakh (86,16,373) lakh people with the coronavirus vaccine shot on Monday, the first day of the revised vaccination guidelines that made the jabs ‘Free For All’, that is, all above 18 years of age. This is the highest ever single-day vaccination achieved in the world so far. Also Read - Bodies of COVID-19 Victims Dumped in Ganga Floating From Uttar Pradesh to Bengal: Mamata Banerjee
Here are the latest updates on coronavirus in India:
- “Today’s record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India!” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Monday night as India crossed the landmark of more than 80 lakh doses in a single day.
- India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage was recorded at over 28.36 crore since January 16, according to the data from the CoWIN portal.
- It must be noted that COVID-19 vaccination is now free-of-cost for the 18+ age group at all government-run vaccine centres. Private hospitals that bought vaccines directly from the manufacturers will continue to charge for the doses as per the capped price per vaccine set by the government.
- It is also no longer mandatory to self-register on CoWIN before visiting the vaccination centre. The government has allowed on-site registration and walk-in vaccination for All Above 18 from June 21.
- Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech has submitted the Phase III trial data for the Covaxin coronavirus vaccine to the DCGI (Drug Controller General of India) on Tuesday. The Hyderabad-based pharma has been seeking approval by WHO for the international emergency use listing (EUL) of the vaccine.
- So far, the available vaccines for citizens in India are Covishield (SII), Covaxin (Bharat Biotech), and Russia’s Sputnik V, while the government has said it will soon get Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
- However, fears of a third wave have started to grow stronger after three states reported cases of the new Delta Plus variant, a mutant strain of the coronavirus variant that caused the horrific second wave of pandemic.