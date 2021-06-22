New Delhi: Casting a ray of hope amid the pandemic, India has registered 42,640 new COVID-19 cases, down by more than 10,000 cases since yesterday and the lowest tally recorded in 91 days, and 1,167 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday morning. With this, India’s cumulative cases have touched 2,99,77,861, while the death toll stands at 3,89,302. India also inoculated a grand record of 86.16 lakh (86,16,373) lakh people with the coronavirus vaccine shot on Monday, the first day of the revised vaccination guidelines that made the jabs ‘Free For All’, that is, all above 18 years of age. This is the highest ever single-day vaccination achieved in the world so far. Also Read - Bodies of COVID-19 Victims Dumped in Ganga Floating From Uttar Pradesh to Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

As many as 81,839 people were discharged after recovering from the viral disease, taking the total recoveries to 2,89,26,038. The active cases now stand at 6,62,521 across the country.

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus in India: