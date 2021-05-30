New Delhi: India on Sunday reported 1,65,553 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since April 12. Further, 3,460 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the data by Union Health Ministry showed at 8 AM today. A total of 2,76,309 recovered from Coronavirus and were discharged during the same time span. This is for the fourth time since April 12 that India has recorded less than two lakh cases of Covid. On May 25, India had recorded 1.96 lakh cases of Covid, 1,86,364 cases on May 28, and 1,73,790 cases on May 29. The fatalities have also remained below 4,000 for four consecutive days. Also Read - Breaking News May 30, 2021, LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address 77th Episode of 'Mann ki Baat' Today at 11 AM

Total cases: 2,78,94,800 Total discharges: 2,54,54,320 Death toll: 3,25,972 Active cases: 21,14,508 Total vaccination: 21,20,66,614

India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,78,94,800 with 21,14,508 active cases and 3,25,972 deaths so far. The Health Ministry said that a total of 21,20,66,614 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 30,35,749 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours. In the last 19 days, India has recorded over 70,000 deaths. On May 24, India crossed a grim milestone of three-lakh deaths due to coronavirus infections, thus becoming the world’s third country after the US and Brazil to cross three-lakh deaths. India registered record deaths due to Covid exactly a week ago with 4,529 deaths — the highest number of fatalities from Covid infection in any country in a day since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in China’s Wuhan in December 2019. It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6. After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh mark for the first time on May 17 after touching a record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.

