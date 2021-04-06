New Delhi: At a time when the country witnessed an all-time high of 1,03,558 single-day new coronavirus infections, Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Dr Randeep Guleria on Monday said people across the country need to follow Covid-19 appropriate behavior, and crowd needs to be decreased for a few more months. He said, with this, India may be able to come out of the pandemic with very little mortality. Also Read - IPL 2021 Hit by COVID-19: 14 Members in IPL Broadcast Bio Bubble Test Positive For Coronavirus

Covid appropriate behaviour: Speaking to CNN-News18, Dr Guelria said that with coronavirus cases reaching 1 lakh per day, the number was only going to increase, and it is primarily because of multiple factors, one of them is the lack of Covid appropriate behaviour. Also Read - Milind Soman Tests Negative For COVID-19 After 14-Days, Reunites With His Wife Ankita Konwar

Saying that the vaccine drive across the country should be aggressively promoted, he said at the same time the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour was extremely necessary among people. Giving further details he said that people need to understand that if they follow Covid-appropriate behavior, decrease crowds, just for a few more weeks, then Indian will be able to come out of the pandemic with very little mortality, and be back to normal. Also Read - IPL 2021 Venues: After Hyderabad, CAP Offers Pondicherry as Alternative to COVID-19-Hit Mumbai

Lockdown in hotspots: Replying to a question if lockdown at this point can be considered, Dr Guleria told NDTV that lockdown can be considered in regional areas where number of cases is rising. “I do agree with that. But it is not something we need to look at on a national level. We need to identify areas that are hotspots and that’s like what I said — we could have containment zones and lockdown areas (in those places),” he said.

Calling the coronavirus situation in the country ‘very worrying’, Dr Guleria said if there can’t be a complete lockdown, there needs to have containment zones.

Nationwide lockdown not an option now: He added that a nationwide lockdown is not seen an option now, given the experience of last year. “Not only had the economy suffered, thousands of migrant labourers were left with no income overnight, providing the opposition with a potent tool against the BJP-led Central government,” he added.

Giving further strategy to defeat new COVID surge, Dr Guleria suggested that the containment zones should be like “mini lockdown so people cannot go out and a lot of testing tracking and isolation should be going on in these areas.

The statement from Dr Randeep Guleria comes at a time when India recorded an all-time high of 1,03,558 single-day new coronavirus infections pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,25,89,067, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

In the meantime, Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 57,074 (55.11 per cent). It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 5,250 while Karnataka reported 4,553 new cases. Eight states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have shown a steep rise in the daily new cases accounting for 81.90 per cent of the new cases reported in a span of 24 hours.