Coronavirus: These States Issue Guidelines, Step Up Measures to Control COVID Spike | Full List Here

India Coronavirus Latest Update: Due to the rise of COVID cases in Japan, US, Brazil and China, the Union Health Ministry urged all states and UTs to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of the emerging variants.

While two cases of BF.7 have been reported from Gujarat and one has been reported from Odisha.

India Coronavirus Latest Update: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus in China and other country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the Covid situation in India and directed officials to be alert and strengthen surveillance. Due to the rise of COVID cases in Japan, the United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, the Union Health Ministry urged all states and Union territories to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples of Covid-19 to keep track of the emerging variants.

India also started the random sample testing of international air passengers at all airports across the country from Wednesday.

India also started the random sample testing of international air passengers at all airports across the country from Wednesday. And not just this, various states across India also issued COVID advisory for the people and asked them to wear face mask at public places. Check state-wise COVID advisory here:

Karnataka:

The Karnataka government on Wednesday issued COVID advisory and said it will start monitoring international passengers at Bengaluru airport in view of a sudden spurt in COVID cases in some parts of the world. The state government has taken measures to send positive samples for genome sequencing to keep track of emerging variants, as per the Union Health Ministry’s guidelines.

Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will convene an emergency meeting on Thursday amid a sudden spurt in Covid cases in several countries. The Delhi government is keeping a watch on the COVID-19 situation and the chief minister has directed the health department to ensure genome sequencing of samples and take other steps needed to meet any eventuality.

Kerala:

The Kerala government on Wednesday issued CVID advisory and decided to intensify measures to prevent the spread of the virus in the southern state. This was announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The chief minister urged people to take steps to protect themselves from getting infected by the virus, although COVID-19 cases are less in the state. Vijayan advised people not to ignore fever, cold and sore throat, and not to be in close contact with people who have symptoms of COVID-19.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the state government will form a task force or a committee to study the evolving COVID situation. “We will coordinate with the Centre on this. As suggested by the leader of opposition, we will form a task force or a committee to keep an eye on the evolving situation and make suggestions. We will definitely implement these suggestions,” Fadnavis said.

Uttar Pradesh

Taking preventive measures amid spike in COVID cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday issued alert across the state and stepped up preparedness. Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak instructed all the Chief Medical Officers of the state and officers of the Medical Education Department to increase vigilance. “Go out only by wearing a mask–exercise caution. Follow the directions,” he said.