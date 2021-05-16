New Delhi: India’s single-day recoveries have yet again surpassed the number of fresh coronavirus infections on Sunday, with 3.62 lakh people being recuperated from the deadly disease in the last 24 hours. The total caseload reached 2,46,83,487 with fresh 3.10 lakh cases. Addressing a press conference yesterday, NITI Aayog member V K Paul said that the overall COVID-19 situation in the country is stabilizing and the government will work towards ensuring further stabilisation. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares How To Cope With COVID-19 Anxiety, Asks Fans To 'Be Kind To Your Mind'

The country's positivity rate has dropped to 19.8% from 21.9% last week, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.83 per cent, the government claimed. Top health officials asserted that 10 states account for 85 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in the country.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, which are recording a high number of novel coronavirus cases, are also reporting decline in the number of active cases, the government stated, adding that 24 states have a COVID-19 positivity rate of more than 15 per cent while Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Daman and Diu, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have reported a major drop in case positivity.

“It is evident that we can see a certain amount of stabilization of the second wave of the pandemic. Some states have shown a clear pattern, in some states there are concerns and in some others there is a trend towards an increase. It is a mixed picture. But overall, the situation is stabilising and we hope and we will work towards ensuring further stabilisation and rapid decline of this pandemic,” news agency PTI quoted Paul as saying.