New Delhi: India recorded over 2.57 lakh new covid 19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Saturday, taking the cumulative case tally to over 2.62 crore. With 4,194 fatalities, the death toll now stands at 2,95,525. Of the total cases, over 29 lakh—29,23,400 to be specific are currently active, while over 2.30 crore people have recovered till now. “India reports 2,57,299 new COVID-19 cases, 3,57,630 discharges & 4,194 deaths in last 24 hrs. Total cases: 2,62,89,290; Total discharges: 2,30,70,365; Death toll: 2,95,525; Active cases: 29,23,400; Total vaccination: 19,33,72,819”, said the Health Ministry. Also Read - India Will Be In Position To Vaccinate All Adults by Year-End, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 19.32 crore. The Health Ministry said 6,63,353 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose on Friday, and cumulatively 92,73,550 across 37 states and UTs since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: East Coast Railway Cancels 6 Rajdhani Express Trains | Complete List Here

Coronavirus in India: Here Are The Latest Updates Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Latest News: Uddhav Thackeray Hints at Extending Restrictions Beyond June 1, Check What CM Says

Maharashtra has reported 29,644 fresh COVID-19 cases and 555 deaths in the last 24 hours. It took the state’s caseload to 55,27,092 and death toll to 86,618. Out of 555 deaths, 369 occurred in the last 48 hours while 186 had taken place in the last week.

The Congress said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been missing in action all through the COVID-19 pandemic and it is time for him to act instead of giving speeches and advice. The party stated that India needs compassion and healing instead of “tears of guilt” and a strong resolve to defeat COVID-19 through good governance.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi had turned emotional while paying condolences to those who lost their lives due to coronavirus during a virtual interaction with doctors, paramedical staff and frontline health workers in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the him saying he should provide people vaccines instead of procrastinating.

The Canadian government has announced the extension of restrictions on inbound flights from India for another month until June 21. “Today, the Government of Canada is extending the temporary travel measures restricting entry into Canada by foreign nationals until June 21,” said the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) in a statement.

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 165.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.43 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.