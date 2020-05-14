New Delhi: The nationwide tally for positive cases of coronavirus on Thursday crossed the 80,000-mark, according to the cumulative state reports, with a jump of nearly 10,000 new cases in the past two days. This is despite the Union Health Ministry’s latest tally that stands at 78,003 confirmed cases. Also Read - Why People Are Less Likely to Conceive During COVID-19 Pandemic

Earlier today, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan announced that India’s doubling rate for the deadly infection has slowed down to 13.9 days in the span of three days. India now has the capacity to conduct up to 1,00,000 COVID-19 tests per day, of which nearly 20 lakh have been carried out till now. Also Read - COVID-19 Crisis Increasing Psychological Suffering: UN Chief

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,549 with an increase of 134 deaths and 3,722 cases have been registered in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Gifts 1000 Wrist Bands to Mumbai Police to Detect COVID-19 at an Early Stage

Vardhan, who visited the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) here and dedicated a COBAS 6800 testing machine to the nation, said 14 states and union territories have not reported any case of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

These states and union territories are Gujarat, Telangana, Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Puducherry.

At the same time, Delhi, the national capital, witnessed the highest single-day spike of 472 cases, taking the total number to 8,470, with 115 deaths. In Maharashtra, on the other hand, COVID-19 patients increased by 1,602 in a single day, including the highest number from Mumbai.

Notably, Mumbai, that houses Dharavi – Asia’s largest slum – continues to be the country’s worst-hit hotspot with over 15,500 coronavirus cases. Earlier today, Mumbai hospitals decided to take a back seat on ‘social distancing’ after all of 3,500 hospital beds became occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, after last week’s surge at the Koyambedu market in heart of Chennai, Tamil Nadu has emerged as the latest hotspot of coronavirus.