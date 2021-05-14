New Delhi: As the struggle to contain the COVID-19 infection continues, India today reported 3,43,144 new Coronavirus cases and 4,000 deaths. This is the third day in a row that the country reported 4,000 deaths within a day. However, cases have dipped marginally as the daily count has been reported below the 4-lakh mark for the fifth day straight. A total of 3,44,776 were discharged from the hospital in the span of 24 hours. At least 17,92,98,584 have been vaccinated against coronavirus infection so far. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccination: How Delaying Second Dose of Coronavirus Vaccine May Reduce Deaths
Coronavirus figures:
- Total cases: 2,40,46,809
- Total discharges: 2,00,79,599
- Death toll: 2,62,317
- Active cases: 37,04,893
- Total vaccination: 17,92,98,584
CHECK STATE-WISE CORONAVIRUS FIGURES HERE:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|214
|
|6213
|38
|83
|2
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|201042
|3672
|1156666
|18638
|9077
|89
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2167
|73
|18871
|180
|72
|3
|4
|Assam
|43491
|1174
|270079
|4219
|1984
|75
|5
|Bihar
|96278
|3346
|530314
|11008
|3593
|90
|6
|Chandigarh
|8441
|87
|44343
|837
|609
|10
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|119450
|3348
|761592
|12274
|11289
|195
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1056
|4
|8197
|111
|4
|
|9
|Delhi
|77717
|5008
|1274140
|15189
|20618
|308
|10
|Goa
|32953
|162
|95240
|2266
|1937
|63
|11
|Gujarat
|122847
|4636
|593666
|15269
|8840
|109
|12
|Haryana
|103140
|3918
|555650
|16041
|6238
|163
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|40008
|1054
|108534
|3820
|2131
|63
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|52848
|1306
|177948
|2995
|2967
|55
|15
|Jharkhand
|48468
|1999
|253490
|6882
|4290
|108
|16
|Karnataka
|593098
|896
|1474678
|34057
|20712
|344
|17
|Kerala
|439268
|6125
|1605471
|33733
|6150
|97
|18
|Ladakh
|1547
|
|14208
|106
|161
|3
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1092
|72
|3290
|119
|13
|2
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|108116
|1812
|593752
|10157
|6753
|74
|21
|Maharashtra
|535704
|12803
|4654731
|54535
|78857
|850
|22
|Manipur
|5569
|297
|31491
|253
|536
|10
|23
|Meghalaya
|3726
|345
|17582
|228
|268
|18
|24
|Mizoram
|2150
|117
|6204
|84
|23
|
|25
|Nagaland
|3551
|254
|13528
|100
|177
|12
|26
|Odisha
|91701
|1965
|482345
|8665
|2251
|19
|27
|Puducherry
|16568
|1006
|61336
|912
|1069
|24
|28
|Punjab
|79950
|13
|384702
|8237
|11297
|186
|29
|Rajasthan
|211889
|2779
|603319
|12929
|6317
|159
|30
|Sikkim
|2946
|80
|7485
|142
|192
|9
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|183772
|11037
|1298945
|19287
|16768
|297
|32
|Telangana
|56917
|2216
|456620
|6876
|2867
|33
|33
|Tripura
|4034
|350
|35146
|200
|426
|2
|34
|Uttarakhand
|78304
|1222
|189261
|5783
|4245
|122
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|204658
|1957
|1359676
|19425
|16646
|277
|36
|West Bengal
|130213
|1529
|930886
|19181
|12857
|129
|Total
|3704893
|5632
|20079599
|344776
|262317
|4000
TOP HEADLINES:
- India will have enough doses to inoculate all citizens by December, Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog said yesterday.
- The Central government and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech are willing to invite other companies wanting to produce COVAXIN in a bid to scale up the vaccine production. This is likely to help a great deal in addressing vaccine shortage in the country as we fight the second wave of deadly Coronavirus.
- India has extended the gap between 2 doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks. Earlier, the interval between two doses of Covishield was four to eight weeks.