New Delhi: As the struggle to contain the COVID-19 infection continues, India today reported 3,43,144 new Coronavirus cases and 4,000 deaths. This is the third day in a row that the country reported 4,000 deaths within a day. However, cases have dipped marginally as the daily count has been reported below the 4-lakh mark for the fifth day straight. A total of 3,44,776 were discharged from the hospital in the span of 24 hours. At least 17,92,98,584 have been vaccinated against coronavirus infection so far. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccination: How Delaying Second Dose of Coronavirus Vaccine May Reduce Deaths

Coronavirus figures:

  • Total cases: 2,40,46,809
  • Total discharges: 2,00,79,599
  • Death toll: 2,62,317
  • Active cases: 37,04,893
  • Total vaccination: 17,92,98,584

CHECK STATE-WISE CORONAVIRUS FIGURES HERE:

S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands214 621338832
2Andhra Pradesh2010423672115666618638907789
3Arunachal Pradesh21677318871180723
4Assam4349111742700794219198475
5Bihar96278334653031411008359390
6Chandigarh8441874434383760910
7Chhattisgarh11945033487615921227411289195
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu1056481971114 
9Delhi77717500812741401518920618308
10Goa32953162952402266193763
11Gujarat1228474636593666152698840109
12Haryana1031403918555650160416238163
13Himachal Pradesh4000810541085343820213163
14Jammu and Kashmir5284813061779482995296755
15Jharkhand48468199925349068824290108
16Karnataka59309889614746783405720712344
17Kerala4392686125160547133733615097
18Ladakh1547 142081061613
19Lakshadweep1092723290119132
20Madhya Pradesh108116181259375210157675374
21Maharashtra5357041280346547315453578857850
22Manipur55692973149125353610
23Meghalaya37263451758222826818
24Mizoram215011762048423 
25Nagaland35512541352810017712
26Odisha9170119654823458665225119
27Puducherry16568100661336912106924
28Punjab7995013384702823711297186
29Rajasthan2118892779603319129296317159
30Sikkim29468074851421929
31Tamil Nadu1837721103712989451928716768297
32Telangana5691722164566206876286733
33Tripura4034350351462004262
34Uttarakhand78304122218926157834245122
35Uttar Pradesh204658195713596761942516646277
36West Bengal13021315299308861918112857129
Total37048935632200795993447762623174000

TOP HEADLINES:

  • India will have enough doses to inoculate all citizens by December, Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog said yesterday.
  • The Central government and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech are willing to invite other companies wanting to produce COVAXIN in a bid to scale up the vaccine production. This is likely to help a great deal in addressing vaccine shortage in the country as we fight the second wave of deadly Coronavirus.
  • India has extended the gap between 2 doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks. Earlier, the interval between two doses of Covishield was four to eight weeks.