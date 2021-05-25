Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates May 25, 2021: With the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic continuing to decline in the last few weeks in several states and major cities across the country, India on Monday witnessed  2,22,315 new coronavirus infections in a single day, the lowest in round 38 days. The active cases have further reduced to 27,20,716 comprising 10.17 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 88.69 per cent. Meanwhile, after cases of black and white fungus, both post-COVID complications, have been reported from several states, a first such case of yellow fungus was also detected in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Yellow fungus is a fatal disease because it starts internally and therefore it is important to note its symptoms. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the COVID-19 related news. Also Read - 1,15,000 Healthcare Workers Died Due to Covid-19: WHO Chief

    A total of 111 cases of black fungus have so far been reported from several parts of Punjab and an expert group has finalised the treatment protocols for the disease. According to a press release, 25 of these cases were reported from government health facilities, while the remaining 86 from various private hospitals.

    Delhi has received nearly 1.5 lakh doses of Covishield on Monday for the 45 plus age group, while Covaxin’s stock for this category is about to finish, AAP MLA Atishi said on Monday.

    National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) Chairman Dr NK Arora on Monday said India’s vaccine-related decisions are based on scientific evidence.

    “We use scientific evidence and make the best use of vaccines which we are using at the moment. We are not just trying to have the best efficacy but also trying to see that the country is protected from various variants and waves of corona going forward. We know corona will stay for some time and we want to ensure that the people are adequately protected. Here, I must also say that the vaccine shortage is only for the next six weeks,” said Dr Arora.