Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates May 25, 2021: With the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic continuing to decline in the last few weeks in several states and major cities across the country, India on Monday witnessed 2,22,315 new coronavirus infections in a single day, the lowest in round 38 days. The active cases have further reduced to 27,20,716 comprising 10.17 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 88.69 per cent. Meanwhile, after cases of black and white fungus, both post-COVID complications, have been reported from several states, a first such case of yellow fungus was also detected in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Yellow fungus is a fatal disease because it starts internally and therefore it is important to note its symptoms. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the COVID-19 related news.