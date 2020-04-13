

















Coronavirus in India LIVE: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has reportedly claimed that coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic which has infected nearly 9,000 people and killed over 300 across the country has spread to 364 of India's 736 districts of India.

Of the total 273 casualties, Maharashtra tops the tally with 127 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 36, Gujarat at 22 and Delhi at 19. Punjab registered 11 deaths, Telangana nine fatalities and Tamil Nadu 10.

Meanwhile, the Narendra Modi-led government, amid reports of lockdown extension, has decided to get the country going once again by allowing 15 various industries to commence operations and also allowing trucks, repair services, and street vendors to start work as the exit strategy from the coronavirus lockdown starts to take shape.

Industry Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra has written to Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla making the point that the lockdown has been in place since March 23.

“However, it is felt that certain more activities with reasonable safeguards should be allowed once a final decision on extension and nature of lockdown is taken by the Central government. These new activities are essential to improve economic activity and provide liquidity in the hands of the people,” Mohapatra said.

On the other hand, the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 550,000. The fresh figure reached 550,016 with 21,733 deaths as of 5.30 p.m. (2130 GMT).

The state of New York recorded 189,020 cases, the most in the country, with a death toll of 9,385. New Jersey reported 61,850 cases and 2,350 fatalities. Michigan, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, California, Illinois and Louisiana have each reported over 20,000 cases.