Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates 18 May 2021: Even as coronavirus cases begin to show a dip in the second wave, India became the second country after the US to cross 25 million covid infections since the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll in many states continues to be alarming. India’s COVID-19 deaths have barely begun to plateau as 12 states registered more than 100 deaths on Monday. Meanwhile, the Russian vaccine Sputnik V makes a debut on the CoWIN portal at Rs 1,250. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced a tie-up with Apollo to sell the vaccine shots that were rolled out in India at the cost of Rs 995 per dose plus 5% GST. Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest COVID-19 related news. Also Read - Video | Mumbai's Juhu Beach Remains Deserted As Cyclone Tauktae Wreaks Havoc In Mumbai





Load More