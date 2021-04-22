Coronavirus in India Latest News and Updates: India’s coronavirus cases have reached a grim new height as the single-day caseload reached nearly 3 lakh on Wednesday. The Delhi High Court rapped Centre in an 8 PM special hearing after the capital’s Max hospital in Patparganj said it nearly ran out of oxygen supply. Several other hospitals in Delhi – including Indraprastha Apollo, Sri Ganga Ram and St. Stephen’s Hospital – were also left with just hours of oxygen. “How is this that the govt is so oblivious to the ground reality,” the court asked the Centre amid an acute shortage of oxygen cylinders in the national capital. Delhi High Court directed Centre to immediately take over the production of oxygen from steel and petroleum plants to supply for medical use. “Beg, borrow or steal. It is a national emergency,” the court warned the government adding that “all hell will break loose” if there is a stoppage of medical oxygen to the hospitals. Meanwhile, Maharashtra government imposed stricter restrictions to contain the spiralling COVID-19 cases in the state. However, it ruled out the possibility of a total lockdown and allowed the functioning of public transport, including the local trains. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates. Also Read - Centre Allocates Remdesivir Supply to 19 States With High Covid Burden







