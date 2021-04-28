Coronavirus in India Latest News and Updates: Registrations for the mega Phase 3 vaccination drive have started today on the CoWIN platform and all eligible adults above 18 years can set the preferred date to get the vaccine jab. The government has already clarified that there will be no walk-in for beneficiaries this time. The Phase 3 vaccination drive begins on May 1. More than one crore vaccine doses are available with states and UTs with the largest stock in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gujarat. Meanwhile, the United States has asserted that it plans to send 60 million vaccine doses to other countries including India. On the other hand, hospitals in India continue to struggle for medical oxygen amid rising COVID-19 cases. However, the government has said it is making efforts to increase oxygen supply which has already grown by 36 per cent this month. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates. Also Read - Immediately Sending Help to India Amid COVID Crisis, Says US President Joe Biden







