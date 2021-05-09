Coronavirus in India News and Updates, 9 May 2021: While coronavirus cases breached the 4-lakh mark for four days straight, the Health Ministry data has shown early signs of peaking in the deadly second wave with a marginal dip in the past two days. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court set up a 12-member National Task Force to assess the availability and distribution of medical oxygen around the country. The task force is expected to provide a formula for a need-based, dynamic allocation of oxygen cylinders to states and UTs as well as ensure the availability of medicines required to treat coronavirus. At the same time, Delhi may extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks as the COVID-19 situation continues to be delicate in the national capital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to take a final call today. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the COVID-19 related news updates. Also Read - Delhiites Want Lockdown To Be Extended By 2 More Weeks; CM Kejriwal Likely To Take Final Call Today









Load More