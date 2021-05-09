Coronavirus in India News and Updates, 9 May 2021: While coronavirus cases breached the 4-lakh mark for four days straight, the Health Ministry data has shown early signs of peaking in the deadly second wave with a marginal dip in the past two days. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court set up a 12-member National Task Force to assess the availability and distribution of medical oxygen around the country. The task force is expected to provide a formula for a need-based, dynamic allocation of oxygen cylinders to states and UTs as well as ensure the availability of medicines required to treat coronavirus. At the same time, Delhi may extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks as the COVID-19 situation continues to be delicate in the national capital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to take a final call today. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the COVID-19 related news updates. Also Read - Delhiites Want Lockdown To Be Extended By 2 More Weeks; CM Kejriwal Likely To Take Final Call Today

Live Updates

  • 8:02 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: Two out of every five districts in India showed a positivity rate of more than 20 per cent between May 1 and May 7, the Union Health Ministry data showed on Saturday.

  • 7:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: A C17 Globemaster is on its way to Mumbai with 35 tonnes of medical equipment. Visuals of loading at Frankfurt.

  • 7:19 AM IST

  • 7:18 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the European Union to support the TRIPS waiver to waive off patents rights on coronavirus vaccine.

  • 7:13 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital receives oxygen cylinders from the US & BiPAP machines from UAE. “International assistance making a difference on the ground,” MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said last evening after oxygen concentrators from Russia at Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi & Ventilators from Germany reached Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi.