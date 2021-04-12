Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates April 12, 2021: The active COVID-19 cases in India breached the 11 lakh-mark for the first time after a record high of 1.52 lakh new infections while a massive vaccination push. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is “very serious”, the chief minister said the government is closely monitoring the situation and is not in favour of complete lockdown. However, Maharashtra might see a new round of restrictions as a decision on complete lockdown in the state will be taken by the Uddhav government today or sometime this week. Several states and districts have been announcing fresh restrictions to contain the second wave of COVID-19. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates. Also Read - Centre Prohibits Export of Anti-Viral Drug Remdesivir till COVID-19 Situation in Country Improves

