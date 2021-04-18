Coronavirus in India Latest News and Updates: On a day when Delhi and Maharashtra recorded their highest single-day coronavirus count, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a review meeting and called for utilising the entire national capacity across private and public sectors to produce vaccines, amid concerns in various states about lack of these essentials. The prime minister addressed the lack in availability and supply of ventilators, oxygen and Remdesivir medicine and said the local administrations needed to be proactive and sensitive to people’s concerns. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh is observing a Sunday lockdown today in view of the COVID-19 spike. The state had already been reeling under a night curfew, the timings of which were extended in 8 highly affected districts. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates. Also Read - Actual COVID-19 Deaths in Delhi Much Higher Than Reported, Claims North Delhi Mayor





Load More