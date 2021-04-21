Coronavirus in India Latest News and Updates: As coronavirus cases keep spiralling up, Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and several other states have decided to impose statewide curfews and lockdown to contain the COVID-19 surge. A crucial announcement by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on a statewide total lockdown awaits in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a televised address to the nation on Tuesday evening and ruled out all possibilities of a nationwide lockdown in the country, even as some of the major cities like Delhi and Mumbai are running out of hospital beds. The PM asked states to ensure that economic activities and livelihoods are minimally affected. Notably, the government has announced coronavirus vaccination for all Indians above 18 years of age from May 1. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates. Also Read - Will Maharashtra go Under Complete Lockdown? Uddhav Thackeray to Make Announcement Today | Live Updates

Live Updates

  • 7:12 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: Assam government announced free-of-cost coronavirus vaccination for all aged above 18 years, as part of the inoculation drive set to begin on May 1.

  • 7:09 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: In Punjab, a 35-year-old COVID patient died allegedly by hanging himself from a fan in Ludhiana’s Civil Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital the previous day, was vaccinated at 5 pm. An hour later, hospital staff found him hanging from fan. Probe on, said ACP Waryam Singh.

  • 7:04 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: In Madhya Pradesh, Central govt offices that are not providing essential services will run with a capacity of 10 per cent employees. Private offices to also run with 10 per cent capacity.