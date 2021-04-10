Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates, April 10, 2021: India registered a record single-day spike of 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing its infection tally to 1,30,60,542, while the death toll increased to 1,67,642 with 780 more fatalities in a day, highest since October 18. Meanwhile, restrictions are being announced in several districts and cities of the country which are seeing a constant rise in COVID cases. Private vaccination centres in Mumbai have reported a shortage in COVID-19 vaccine supply and will remain closed till Monday. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates. Also Read - Maharashtra Reports 58,993 Fresh COVID Cases, CM Uddhav Thackeray To Chair All Party Meet Today

Live Updates

    COVID vaccine shortage in Maharashtra: “I’ve written to PM, HM & Health Minister stating that if supply of vaccines is not increased for Maharashtra within a week, we will start stopping vehicles transporting vaccines to other states from Serum Institute of India,” says Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana leader Raju Shetti.

    Chhattisgarh Reports Shortage in Vaccine Stock: Chhattisgarh has received 35.83 lakh vaccine doses so far. Presently, we have stock of 4.83 lakh doses which can last for 2 days. We have requested Central govt to provide vaccine doses for 7 days so that the vaccination drive continues to run smoothly, says CM Bhupesh Baghel.