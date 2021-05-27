Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates May 27, 2021: As India reels under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country has been reporting over 2 lakh new cases and around 4,000 deaths for the past several days. Amid cases of coronavirus variants, black fungus infection has become a cause of concern for several states and some have declared mucormycosis an epidemic. Many states have been extending statewide restrictions or complete lockdown to contain the surge in COVID cases. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccination drive is underway for all adults across most parts of India. However, with many states reporting a shortage in COVID-19 vaccines, the inoculation drive for 18-44 age group has been suspended in Delhi and Maharashtra. Stay tuned to this blog for all the COVID-19 related news. Also Read - Our Vaccine Highly Effective on COVID-19 Variant Prevalent in India: Pfizer To Govt

Live Updates

  • 8:24 AM IST

    COVID-Negative Report Mandatory For Singaporeans Coming Back Home: Singaporeans and permanent residents (PRs) will be required to present a valid negative COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test report, obtained within 72 hours prior to their departure for Singapore, starting from 11.59 pm on May 29 (Saturday), local media reported on Thursday.

  • 7:44 AM IST

    Karnataka to have new discharge policy for COVID patients: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the state will have a new COVID-19 discharge policy and post-COVID precautions in view of the rising cases of Black Fungus infection.

  • 7:14 AM IST

    Pfizer Tells Centre Its Vaccine Suitable For 12 Years and Above: Pfizer has informed the central government that its COVID-19 vaccine is suitable for all aged 12 and above and can be stored at 2-8 degrees for over a month, according to the sources.