Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates May 24, 2021: As India reels under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country has been reporting over 2 lakh new cases and around 4,000 deaths for the past several days. Amid cases of coronavirus variants, black fungus infection has become a cause of concern for several states and some have declared mucormycosis an epidemic. Many states have been extending statewide restrictions or complete lockdown to contain the surge in COVID cases. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccination drive is underway for all adults across India. However, with many states reporting a shortage in COVID-19 vaccines, the inoculation drive for 18-44 age group has been suspended in Delhi and Maharashtra. This live blog has been closed and updates are no longer available. Also Read - India Breaches 3 Lakh-mark in COVID-19 Deaths, Third Highest in World



