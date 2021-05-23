Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates May 23, 2021: As India reels under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country has been reporting over 2 lakh new cases and around 4,000 deaths for the past several days. Amid cases of coronavirus variants, black fungus cases are also being reported from several states. Many states have been announcing fresh restrictions or extending statewide lockdown to contain the surge in COVID cases. COVID-19 vaccination drive is underway for all adults across most parts of India. Meanwhile, other countries continue to help India out by sending COVID aid. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the COVID-19 related news. Also Read - Meditation During COVID Times: All Your Questions Answered | Exclusive

Live Updates

  • 11:35 AM IST

    COVID cases drop in UP: 4,800 new COVI19 cases recorded in UP today. Active cases at 84,800 down by almost 2,26,000 from the peak in last 20 days: ACS-Information, Navneet Sehgal.

  • 11:17 AM IST

  • 11:07 AM IST

    COVID Surge in India Left People Gasping For Breath Before Our Eyes, Says UN Chief: Recent surges of COVID-19 in India, South America and other regions have left people literally gasping for breath before our eyes , UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said, warning that the pandemic is still very much with us, thriving and mutating”.

  • 10:25 AM IST

  • 9:49 AM IST
    India COVID Tally Update: India reports 2,40,842 new COVID-19 cases, 3,55,102 discharges & 3,741 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry.
    Total cases: 2,65,30,132
    Total discharges: 2,34,25,467
    Death toll: 2,99,266
    Active cases: 28,05,399
    Total vaccination: 19,50,04,184
  • 9:32 AM IST

    Black Fungus Declared An Epidemic in Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand government has declared black fungus to be an epidemic: State Health Department. A total of 65 patients have been detected with black fungus (Mucormycosis) in Uttarakhand. Of which, 61 are admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh: Uttarakhand Health Department

  • 9:17 AM IST

  • 8:35 AM IST

    Uttarakhand announces scheme for children who lost parents to COVID-19: CM Tirath Singh Rawat tweeted, “The government has decided that to bear the responsibility of children who have lost their parents due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For this, we have come up with ‘Mukhyamantri Vatsalya Yojana’.”

  • 7:11 AM IST

    All BMC-run Vaccination Centres in Mumbai To Remain Closed Today: All BMC-run vaccination centres for COVID-19 in Mumbai will remain shut today. The civic body will share the details for Monday via its Twitter handle, later in the day, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced yesterday.