Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates May 8, 2021: As India reels under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country reports a record number of cases and deaths every day. The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that the UK strain (B.1.1.7) of coronavirus is dominant in the parts of north India while the double mutant variant (B.1.617) is mostly present in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat. Several states have been announcing fresh restrictions or statewide lockdown to contain the surge in coronavirus cases. COVID-19 vaccination drive is underway for all adults across most parts of India. Meanwhile, other countries continue to help India out with its shortage in oxygen and other medical supplies by sending COVID aid. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the COVID-19 related news. Also Read - US Determined To Help India In 'Hour Of Need' Amid COVID-19 Surge, Says Kamala Harris



