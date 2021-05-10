Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates May 10, 2021: As India reels under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country has been reporting more than 4 lakh new cases for several days in a row. The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that the UK strain (B.1.1.7) of coronavirus is dominant in the parts of north India while the double mutant variant (B.1.617) is mostly present in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat. Several states have been announcing fresh restrictions or extending statewide lockdown to contain the surge in coronavirus cases. COVID-19 vaccination drive is underway for all adults across most parts of India. Meanwhile, other countries continue to help India out with its shortage in oxygen and other medical supplies by sending COVID aid. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the COVID-19 related news. Also Read - Lockdown-like Curbs in 26 States/UTs, India’s Score on Global Stringency Index Jumps to 74. What it Means