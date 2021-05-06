Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates May 8, 2021: As India reels under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country recorded 3,82,315 new single-day cases yesterday along with record 3,780 deaths. The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that the UK strain (B.1.1.7) of coronavirus is dominant in the parts of north India while the double mutant variant (B.1.617) is mostly present in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat. Several states have been announcing fresh restrictions or extending statewide lockdown to contain the surge in coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, other countries continue to help India out with its shortage in oxygen and other medical supplies by sending oxygen cylinders, concentrators, etc. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the COVID-19 related news updates. Also Read - UK Variant Dominant in North India, Double Mutant in Maharashtra, Gujarat; COVID Spreads Tentacles in Southern States | Highlights





