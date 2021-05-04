Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates May 4, 2021: As India reels under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country recorded 3.68 lakh single-day cases yesterday along with over 3,000 deaths. Meanwhile, other countries continue to help out India with its shortage in oxygen and other medical supplies by sending oxygen cylinders, concentrators, etc. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded the highest daily COVID deaths with 448 fresh fatalities. While lockdown has been extended in Delhi and a few other states, several states have been announcing fresh restrictions to contain the surge in coronavirus cases. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the COVID-19 related news updates. Also Read - Full Lockdown in India May Not be Imposed Anytime Soon: Here’s The Actual Reason







