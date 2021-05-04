Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates May 4, 2021: As India reels under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country recorded 3.68 lakh single-day cases yesterday along with over 3,000 deaths. Meanwhile, other countries continue to help out India with its shortage in oxygen and other medical supplies by sending oxygen cylinders, concentrators, etc. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded the highest daily COVID deaths with 448 fresh fatalities. While lockdown has been extended in Delhi and a few other states, several states have been announcing fresh restrictions to contain the surge in coronavirus cases. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the COVID-19 related news updates. Also Read - Full Lockdown in India May Not be Imposed Anytime Soon: Here’s The Actual Reason

Live Updates

    Final 2 Shipments of COVID Aid by US Delayed Till Tom.: United States Department of Defense says the final two flights of COVID-19 aid to India have been delayed at least until Wednesday. US Transportation command says the delay is due to maintenance issues.

    Delhi Records Fresh Record Spike of 448 COVID Deaths: Delhi recorded over 400 coronavirus deaths for the third consecutive day Monday. The national capital recorded 448 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours and 18,043 cases, the lowest since April 15, with a positivity rate of 29.56 per cent.