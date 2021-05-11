Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates May 11, 2021: With millions of people being pushed to the brink as India faces the ferocious and deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, World Health Organisation (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Monday termed the rate of infections and deaths in the country as “worrying” and called on governments to boost exercises on reporting actual numbers. Speaking to news agency ANI, Swaminathan said that the daily number of cases and deaths that we are seeing today in India and other countries in the Southeast area region is a big concern for us and we also realise that these are underestimates. Every country in the world, in fact, the number of cases and deaths has been underestimated to its true number,” she added stating that the governments should boost exercises to report actual numbers. Also Read - Unemployed During Lockdown, Pune Man Kills Wife, Son and Self

