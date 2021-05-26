India’s daily coronavirus cases fell below the 2-lakh mark for the first time since April 14 on Tuesday. The country reported 1,96,427 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday and 3,511 fatalities, as per the data provided by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,69,48,874 with 25,86,782 active cases and 3,07,231 deaths so far. Among these, Karnataka has the highest number of (5.75 lakh) active Covid cases in the country as of May 19, ahead of Maharashtra’s 4.19 lakh and Kerala’s 3.47 lakh. Meanwhile, in Telangana, the daily Covid-19 count saw a spike on Tuesday with an increase in the number of tests. The state reported 3,821 cases during 24-hour period ending 5.30 p.m. Tuesday while the previous day’s tally was 3,043. Also Read - Pfizer Offers 5 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To India But With THIS Condition | Deets Inside

