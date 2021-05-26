India’s daily coronavirus cases fell below the 2-lakh mark for the first time since April 14 on Tuesday. The country reported 1,96,427 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday and 3,511 fatalities, as per the data provided by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,69,48,874 with 25,86,782 active cases and 3,07,231 deaths so far. Among these, Karnataka has the highest number of (5.75 lakh) active Covid cases in the country as of May 19, ahead of Maharashtra’s 4.19 lakh and Kerala’s 3.47 lakh. Meanwhile, in Telangana, the daily Covid-19 count saw a spike on Tuesday with an increase in the number of tests. The state reported 3,821 cases during 24-hour period ending 5.30 p.m. Tuesday while the previous day’s tally was 3,043. Also Read - Pfizer Offers 5 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To India But With THIS Condition | Deets Inside

  • 7:24 AM IST

    In an initiative to vaccinate people with special needs, Gurugram health department will hold a special camp on Wednesday at Ambience Mall, located on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, to administer the first dose of Covaxin. The drive will begin at 11 a.m. and 100 free slots will be available without any registration. The vaccine will be administered on a first come first serve basis.

  • 7:24 AM IST

    Maharashtra’s Covid-19 daily deaths increased to over 1,000, taking the toll above the 90,000 mark, while new cases remained under control, health officials said on Tuesday. Compared with 592 deaths on Monday, the state reported 1,137 fatalities on Tuesdays, comprising 601 fresh and 536 previous fatalities, taking the toll to 90,349.

  • 7:22 AM IST

    In the wake of a surge in the number of Covid and black fungus cases in the rural parts of the state, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Tuesday that ministers and health officials must take steps to increase the number of Covid tests in these areas by encouraging people to get themselves tested, especially those hesitant to go for tests.

  • 7:21 AM IST

    The active cases in Delhi come down to 21,700, which is also the result of its highest recovery rate in the country at 97%

  • 7:20 AM IST

    We feel strongly that we should continue with investigation & go to next phase of investigation that WHO has done. Because we don’t know 100% what the (virus) origin is, it is imperative that we look & investigate: Dr Anthony Fauci, top US infectious disease expert

  • 7:20 AM IST

    Karnataka | Three people were arrested yesterday, for selling Remdesivir for Rs 10,000 per vial in Bengaluru, that they had purchased at a lower price from Kerala. Twenty-five vials were seized from their possession: DCP Bengaluru (West)