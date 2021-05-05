Coronavirus in India News and Updates May 5, 2021: Amid the raging second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the Union Health Ministry has received foreign aid supplies that have been distributed in different states which are battling with the rising number of cases. At least 24 different categories of items numbering nearly 40 lakhs including BiPAP machines; oxygen (concentrators, cylinders, PSA Oxygen plants and pulse oximeters); drugs (Favipiravir and Remdesivir); and PPE (coveralls, N-95 masks and gowns) were distributed to 86 institutions in different states, the ministry said in a statement. Meanwhile, 14 crew members on a cargo ship returning from India to Durban tested positive for COVID-19. They are now all in isolation as authorities start a track and trace initiative for all those who might have been in contact with them. It must be noted that Maharashtra and Delhi have started showing early signs of plateauing the COVID-19 curve, whereas Karnataka and West Bengal may be emerging as the new hotspots. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the COVID-19 related news updates. Also Read - Haryana Lockdown: Follow Safety Guidelines or Face Further Restrictions, State Govt Warns Violators







