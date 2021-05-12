New Delhi: Even though Coronavirus cases have dipped marginally, the Maharashtra government is contemplating on imposing a complete lockdown in the state to break the covid transmission chain. The final decision will be taken at a cainet meeting today. This comes amid demand by locals and state ministers that a complete lockdown should be imposed in the state to curb the spread of infection. Meanwhile, at least 44 people, including 26 professors have died at the Aligarh Muslim University after getting infected with the lethal novel coronavirus, within just 20 days, officials said, adding the new variant is suspected to have caused the deaths. Tariq Mansoor, Vice Chancellor of the AMU, has urged the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to investigate the samples taken from the varsity. His brother had also died of Covid-19. Among the 26 professors who have lost their lives to Covid-19 include 16 working and 10 retired faculty members. Officials said that samples have been collected from the university after the VC’s request. The samples have been sent to the CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in Delhi for examination. In other news, the Telangana government on Tuesday decided to impose a full lockdown in the state from Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Notably, the full lockdown in Telangana will be imposed for 10 days to break the chain of the virus. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the COVID-19 related news updates. Also Read - Class 12 Student From West Bengal Develops Unique Mask, Claims It Can Kill Coronavirus



