New Delhi: India is rolling out the third vaccine for Coronavirus, Sputnik V, at 35 centres across the country. The first consignment of imported doses of the Sputnik V vaccine landed in India on May 1 and it received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory on May 13. The imported vaccine shot will cost Rs 995.40 in India, said Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, which is manufacturing the vaccine. Meanwhile, the Kerala government on Friday extended full lockdown in the state from May 16 till May 23 in wake of the rising Coronavirus cases.“The positivity rate remains high, so the state government has decided to extend the present complete lockdown in Kerala till May 23,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement. India on Friday reported 3,43,144 new Coronavirus cases and 4,000 deaths. It was the third day in a row that the country reported 4,000 deaths within a day. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the COVID-19 related news. Also Read - Sputnik V Cost: Rs 948+GST For Imported Dose; Price May Dip Once Local Supply Begins in India



Load More