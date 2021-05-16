Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates May 16, 2021: With the pandemic wave continuing to swarm the country, the state of Maharashtra, the city of Bengaluru, and the national capital Delhi, which were reporting the maximum number of daily infections of COVID-19 cases have witnessed a steady decline in fresh cases for the past few days. In Maharashtra, even though the number of new Covid cases dropped, he states fatalities zoomed past the 80,000-level, with a corresponding rise in the recovery rate. The state reported total of 34,848 fresh COVID cases, while its fatalities shot up to 960 on Saturday. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the national capital has recorded 6,500 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and the positivity rate has declined to 11 per cent. At the same time,  Bengaluru also recorded a decline in the number of daily cases with 13,402 new infections on Saturday, as Karnataka reported 41,664 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 349 fatalities. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the COVID-19 related news. Also Read - COVID-19 Pandemic To Be 'Far More Deadly' This Year, Warns WHO

Live Updates

  • 9:12 AM IST

    N Kudashev, Russian Ambassador to India said, “Sputnik V is Russian-Indian vaccine. We expect that its production in India will be gradually increased up to 850 million doses per year… There are plans to introduce single-dose vaccine soon in India-Sputnik Lite.”

  • 9:12 AM IST

    N Kudashev, Russian Ambassador to India said, “Efficacy of Sputnik V is well-known in the world. In Russia, it’s being successfully used to vaccinate citizens starting since 2nd half of 2020. Russian specialists declared it’s also effective against new COVID19 strains.”

  • 8:45 AM IST

    Oxygen Express that left from Bokaro, reached Moradabad with 100 tons of oxygen last night. The oxygen will also be supplied to Bareilly: Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal

  • 8:39 AM IST

    Mizoram reported 181 new positive cases and 1 death on Saturday. Active cases at 2,339 and total cases at 8,861.

  • 8:37 AM IST

    Telangana: The second consignment of Sputnik V arrives in Hyderabad.

  • 8:35 AM IST

    Amid vaccine shortage faced by Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said his government has written to Dr Reddy’s Laboratories for supply of around 67 lakh doses of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories launched Sputnik V — the first foreign-made vaccine being used in the country — on Friday.

    Kejriwal’s announcement came after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had claimed earlier this week that Covaxin manufacturer Bharat Biotech had refused to provide additional doses to the national capital.

  • 8:34 AM IST

    The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Saturday asserted that no one should be denied vaccine, medicine, hospitalisation or treatment just because they do not have an Aadhaar. The UIDAI made it clear that Aadhaar should not be misused as an excuse for denial of any essential service. The statement assumes significance given the second severe wave of COVID-19 pandemic, which has swept through the nation.