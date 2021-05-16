Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates May 16, 2021: With the pandemic wave continuing to swarm the country, the state of Maharashtra, the city of Bengaluru, and the national capital Delhi, which were reporting the maximum number of daily infections of COVID-19 cases have witnessed a steady decline in fresh cases for the past few days. In Maharashtra, even though the number of new Covid cases dropped, he states fatalities zoomed past the 80,000-level, with a corresponding rise in the recovery rate. The state reported total of 34,848 fresh COVID cases, while its fatalities shot up to 960 on Saturday. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the national capital has recorded 6,500 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and the positivity rate has declined to 11 per cent. At the same time, Bengaluru also recorded a decline in the number of daily cases with 13,402 new infections on Saturday, as Karnataka reported 41,664 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 349 fatalities. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the COVID-19 related news. Also Read - COVID-19 Pandemic To Be 'Far More Deadly' This Year, Warns WHO













Load More