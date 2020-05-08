New Delhi: The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 56,000 on Thursday with big urban centres like Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Chennai reporting rising numbers of people tested positive for the deadly virus infection, but the count of those who have recovered also neared 16,000. Also Read - Extending Working Hours, Opening Shops For Long Duration: MP Govt’s New Measures To Revive Economy

1. A significant number of health workers and security personnel, who are among the 'frontline warriors' in the COVID-19 fight, have tested positive for the deadly virus in recent days. A 55-year-old CISF head constable posted at the Mumbai international airport has succumbed to the novel coronavirus, while two BSF personnel have also died, officials said. The BSF also reported 41 new cases of infection, taking its tally of confirmed cases to 193.

2. In Maharashtra alone, at least 531 police personnel, including 51 officers and 480 constables, have tested positive, an official said. Of this, 39 have recovered and five policemen have died.

3. Maharashtra also saw 50 more people testing positive in Mumbai’s Dharavi slums, taking the tally of cases in that area to 783.

4. Delhi also has reported more than 30 police personnel having tested positive, while one head constable died due to COVID-19 on Tuesday evening. The national capital reported 448 new COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday — the highest for a day — to take its overall tally to 5,980. Besides, one more person died of COVID-19, taking the total fatalities to 66.

5. In Gujarat, the statewide tally crossed 7,000 with 388 more testings positive since Wednesday night, 275 of them in Ahmedabad district. The state also reported 29 more deaths since Wednesday night, including 23 from hospitals in Ahmedabad and four in Surat.

6. Tamil Nadu has now crossed the 5,000-marks with 580 new cases reported during the day. The death toll of the southern state has reached 37, with two more women succumbing to COVID-19 during the day. A large number of new cases in the state are linked to Chennai’s Koyambedu market, which is considered one of the largest vegetable markets in Asia. The state now has 3,822 active cases, while its overall tally has reached 5,409.

(With PTI Inputs)