Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates: As coronavirus cases are growing exponentially, several states have tightened restrictions to curb the further spread of the virus. While the Odisha government has decided to seal the border with West Bengal, where a triple mutant variant of COVID-19 has reportedly surfaced, Telangana Health Department has requested people who are returning from Kumbh Mela to isolate themselves for 14 days and if they have any symptoms then they must get tested immediately. Meanwhile, the White House stated that the US is working closely with India, at both political and expert levels, to identify ways to help address the current COVID-19 crisis in the country. “We have continued to work closely with India to facilitate the movement of essential supplies and also address the bottlenecks of their supply chains. But we’ll also continue to collaborate with our partners in India to battle this at the highest level. We understand that COVID situation in India remains a global concern. And as we look to our Indian friends battling this pandemic, we’ll also acknowledge the toll that it’s taking not only on people of India but as well as all throughout South Asia and all over the world”, said US State Department. Also Read - Odisha Seals Border With Bengal, Makes 14-Day Quarantine Mandatory For People Returning From Neighbouring State

