Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates April 30, 2021: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Home Ministry has directed the states and Union territories to go for intensive and local containment measures in districts with a high number of COVID-19 cases to check the spread of the viral disease. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), however, did not mention anything about the imposition of a lockdown anywhere in the country in the fresh guidelines issued in view of the pandemic for May. A number of hospital across the national capital and other states have been witnessing shortage of oxygen and ICU beds. In the meantime, Mangaluru rural police has registered a case against Expert PU College under Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act for holding academic activities in the college campus amid COVID-19 lockdown. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates. Also Read - No Nationwide Lockdown: Centre Asks States to Implement Containment Measures Till May 31







