Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates April 30, 2021: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Home Ministry has directed the states and Union territories to go for intensive and local containment measures in districts with a high number of COVID-19 cases to check the spread of the viral disease. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), however, did not mention anything about the imposition of a lockdown anywhere in the country in the fresh guidelines issued in view of the pandemic for May. A number of hospital across the national capital and other states have been witnessing shortage of oxygen and ICU beds. In the meantime, Mangaluru rural police has registered a case against Expert PU College under Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act for holding academic activities in the college campus amid COVID-19 lockdown. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates. Also Read - No Nationwide Lockdown: Centre Asks States to Implement Containment Measures Till May 31

Live Updates

  • 7:46 AM IST

    Kanpur: One worker died, at least two injured after an oxygen cylinder exploded during refilling at Panki Oxygen Plant earlier this morning. Police is present at the site of the incident located in Dada Nagar industrial area. Details awaited.

  • 7:17 AM IST
    140 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram; taking the total number of cases to 6019.
  • 7:17 AM IST

  • 7:17 AM IST

    Shipment containing 700 units of oxygen concentrators & 365 ventilators arrives from Ireland: Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs