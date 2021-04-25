Coronavirus in India Latest News and Updates: The government has issued a detailed set of guidelines to states and UTs to implement vaccination for all citizens above the age of 18 who are set to receive their jabs from May 1. The government asked states to register to additional private Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) in “mission mode” by engaging with more private and industrial hospitals, coordinating the requests and processing of registrations through COWIN. Meanwhile, at least three hospitals in Delhi – Jaipur Golden Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and a private hospital – sent out an SOS before midnight saying they are running out of medical oxygen. Sir Ganga Ram hospital said they had only about 45 minutes of oxygen left with over a hundred lives at stake. A tanker was arranged subsequently by AAP leader Raghav Chadha which would last for about two hours. This comes a day after 25 patients died after the hospital and the government failed to arrange for oxygen. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates. Also Read - Does India Need Another Lockdown to Curb Rising Corona Numbers? Here's What AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria Suggests

Live Updates

  • 8:29 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: Our hearts go out to Indian people in the midst of the horrific COVID outbreak. We’re working closely with our partners in the Indian govt, and we’ll rapidly deploy additional support to the people of India & India’s healthcare heroes, says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

  • 8:28 AM IST

  • 7:35 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Gets Oxygen Hours After Sending SOS

  • 7:13 AM IST

  • 7:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: Ministry of Home Affairs has designated ITBP as the nodal agency for operations of 500 oxygenated beds for Covid-19 patients at SPCCC, Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur, New Delhi. Force will start the functioning of the centre as soon as possible. Necessary guidelines, process of registration, admission, treatment and other requirements will be issued shortly. Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be strictly followed in the admission of patients, the ITBP said in a statement.

  • 7:07 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: Govt Releases State-wise List For Remdesivir Allotment

  • 7:05 AM IST

  • 7:01 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE: I had sent 50 cylinders at a refilling centre, not even one cylinder has been refilled. We will face a shortage of oxygen at night. At least 50 patients are under oxygen support & some are with ventilator support at our hospital, said Deepak Sethi, Manager, Pentamed Hospital, Delhi.