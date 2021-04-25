Coronavirus in India Latest News and Updates: The government has issued a detailed set of guidelines to states and UTs to implement vaccination for all citizens above the age of 18 who are set to receive their jabs from May 1. The government asked states to register to additional private Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) in “mission mode” by engaging with more private and industrial hospitals, coordinating the requests and processing of registrations through COWIN. Meanwhile, at least three hospitals in Delhi – Jaipur Golden Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and a private hospital – sent out an SOS before midnight saying they are running out of medical oxygen. Sir Ganga Ram hospital said they had only about 45 minutes of oxygen left with over a hundred lives at stake. A tanker was arranged subsequently by AAP leader Raghav Chadha which would last for about two hours. This comes a day after 25 patients died after the hospital and the government failed to arrange for oxygen. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates. Also Read - Does India Need Another Lockdown to Curb Rising Corona Numbers? Here's What AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria Suggests















